Has Hardik Pandya moved on from Natasa Stankovic after separation? Hint: It's not Ananya Panday!

Hardik Pandya's year thus far has been dotted with incredibly high highs and equally low lows. Case in point being his smashing performance which was seminal in leading India to a T20 World Cup victory, shrouded by speculations and eventual confirmation of his split from wife of 4 years, Natasa Stankovic. Has Hardik Pandya moved on with Jasmin Walia?(Photos: Instagram)

Shortly prior to the official announcement, Hardik was seen attending all the Ambani wedding festivities, solo. His days of gloom however, seem to be over. Has he found love again? The internet surely thinks so.

What started the rumour?

For context, Hardik is currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. Also present there, is singer Jasmin Walia. While this in itself doesn't mean much, internet sleuths have sniffed out that Hardik and Jasmin may just be vacationing together.

This conclusion comes after a quick comparison of the blue-soaked backgrounds of a recent reel posted by Hardik, with a series of pictures shared by Jasmin to their respective Instagram handles.

What's more, the posts have been made just within days of each other, leading many to believe that the two may just be discreetly spending time together.

Say hello to Jasmin Walia

Remember Bom Diggy? We don't mean the version from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) with Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. OG fans of the song will remember the Zac Knight track for its murky dance club-cum-heist vibe. Accompanying Zac was Jasmin, who lent her vocals and her scintillating dance moves to the music video.

Jasmin has Indian roots

Jasmin does have Indian roots though she is entirely UK-bred. Born in Essex, England, Jasmin's first dabble with fame came with her stint in the British reality television show The Only Way Is Essex back in 2010. Within 2 years she was promoted from being an extra to a full-time cast member. She used her time in the spotlight to establish herself as an internet personality, something which eventually boosted her pursuits in music.

In 2014 she launched her YouTube channel, where she would perform covers of popular songs. Some of her most well received renditions included Clean Bandit's Rather Be, Katy Perry's Dark Horse, Charlie Puth's Attention and John Legend's All of Me.

She suffered a setback later that same year when she faced a unanimous rejection whilst auditioning for The X Factor. Shortly after, she quit the British reality series, moving onto another similar show, titled Desi Rascals 2. This also featured her then-boyfriend Ross Worswick.

Jasmin Walia during her The X Factor audition(Photo: X)

April 2016 marked the release of her first official single, Dum Dee Dee Dum. This was followed by her second and third singles Girl Like Me and Temple. Next came Get Down, followed by her breakout track, Bom Diggy. Incidentally, Jasmin has collaborated with Zac across all her singles. Also part of her lineup is the Asim Riaz song Nights n Fights.

Besides her career in music, Jasmin also has some experience in theatre. In 2020, she became the first British Indian female singer to be featured on the Times Square Billboard for her single Want Some.

Jasmin isn't the first woman Hardik has been linked with

The Ambani wedding bash saw several celebrities let their hair down, decked out in their finest. Hardik for one, consistently made headlines for very evidently being the life of the party. Matching him step for step — literally — was Ananya Panday.

This clip is from Anant Ambani's baraat, where the two can be seen having a gala time. Their chemistry had the internet losing their minds speculating if there was something brewing between them. Neither have addressed the rumours publicly.

Coming back to Jasmin, do you think she and Hardik are a thing?