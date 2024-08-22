Hema Malini compared to Jaya Bachchan for getting angry at a fan in viral video; netizens say ‘dono ghamandi aurte’

When a celebrity greets fans respectfully, the love that the audience holds for them grows tenfold. This is also one reason why any actor’s fan following increases or decreases because, in the end, the love of fans makes any celebrity a ‘star’. So obviously when a video of a celebrity getting angry or upset with the janta or paparazzi goes viral, they are heavily judged on social media. This is what happened with yesteryear actor Hema Malini. At a recent event, a fan came up to get clicked with the actor-turned-politician. Hema looked visibly uncomfortable and shrugged the woman’s arm away. Video of Hema Malini getting upset with fan has reminded netizens of Jaya Bachchan

This did not go down well with netizens, who accused the actor of ill-treating the woman. Some even claimed that Hema’s behaviour during election campaigns is completely different. For instance, one social media user stated: “Voting k time pr gale milenge haath milayenge”, whereas another netizen pointed out: “But Hema Malini doesn't mind hugging complete strangers during election campaigns.🤣🤣🤣.” That’s not all! Many are comparing Hema to Jaya Bachchan, who has made headlines several times for her unexpected behaviour and shocking comments towards shutterbugs. Like telling a cameraman that she hopes he ‘doubles and falls’ while clicking pictures of her and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Comment section of Hema Malini's viral video

A social media user quipped, “Hema malini aur jaya bacchan dono ghamandi aurte hain”, whereas another fan joked, “Jaya bacchan ne roop liya hai hema ji ka😂😂.” A third internet user accused: “Ye jaya bachchan vali harkat kyo kr re h 😮😂😂😂”, while another comment read: “Same like jaya bachan.” Shocked at the expression on Hema ji’s face, one netizen even stated: “She is acting like she is untouchable or something.” But there were a few fans who came out in Hema’s support, slamming fans for getting too close to celebs and disrespecting their personal space.

