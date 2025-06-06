Housefull 5 X reviews: Fans hail Akshay Kumar ensemble-comedy as fully 'paisa vasool'

We love a good spread of options when it comes to our weekend plans. And the makers of Housefull 5 have found just the perfect way to capitalise on it. In a fun first, Housefull 5, which released in theatres earlier today, the makers have presented the audience with the option to chose their own ending. No literally! Housefull 5 X reviews: Is the Akki-starrer worth your weekend?(Photo: X)

Booking your tickets online will present you with the option of either going for Housefull 5A or Housefull 5B. The difference? Completely different climaxes! Well this little nifty addition appears to be a motivating factor enough for fans to flock to the theatres. First reviews of the film in on X, describe it as a thorough entertainer, full of slapstick moments and in short — completely 'paisa vasool'.

Comments lauding the film, especially Akshay's work and presence in it read: "A good entertaining film from bwood after a long time. As usual Akshay Kumar is the soul of the film, He owned the celluloid with his peak comedy timing & The climax was a mad experience 🔥 ", "if you’re in the mood for a laugh riot - this one delivers", "Comedy Movies have been missing for a while- we need to protect those who make us laugh" and "When Akshay, Riteish, and Johnny Lever team up, you just know you're in for a laugh riot 😄" to quote a few.

Coming to the choose-your-own-ending strategy, it's a sure shot winner, because curiosity of a film well-enjoyed is pushing people to return to the theatres to see if they picked the better option in the first place. A comment expressing the same read, "Abhi ek show dekh ke nikla hoon Housefull ka #Housefull5B… ab 5 baje ka doosra show dekhne jaa raha hu #Housefull5A Kisi aur se spoiler milne se pehle khud dekhna hai kaun hai doosre ending ka killer 🔥".

Still confused about your weekend plans?