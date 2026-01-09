Hrithik Roshan receives early birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne’s father Sanjay Khan: ‘Their separation was…’

Last week, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s father Sanjay Khan’s 86th birthday. Wishing ‘dad’, Hrithik thanked Sanjay for always making the actor feel special with his unconditional love. Hrithik shared, “I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met - ‘Your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights my son !’ I believed it dad. I believed it cause it came from you.” This adorable post and Hrithik’s bond with his former father-in-law made many fans go ‘aww’. Well, today, a day before Hrithik’s 52nd birthday, Sanjay took to Instagram to shower his former son-in-law with love and blessings. In the post, Sanjay revealed when he first met Hrithik, and how the actor’s separation with Sussanne was never bitter.

Along with a cute picture hugging Hrithik Roshan, and unseen family photos, Sanjay Khan shared, “I first met Hrithik Roshan as a teenager, introduced through Zayed. Back then, I needed a new bicycle for my morning rides and casually mentioned it to Zayed. With a grin, he replied, ‘Hrithik’s your guy for advice on that.’ True to his word, Hrithik visited one morning, diving into details about the latest models — like the trendy three-speed gear systems. His explanations were crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence that left me impressed. Little did I know this young man would one day marry my daughter Sussanne and join our family.”

Sanjay went on to share, “Our casual chats revealed a disciplined professional beneath the stardom: focused, respectful, and eager for insights. He’d seek my thoughts on film life, listening intently with those sharp, absorbing eyes. I’ve long told friends his success stems from unwavering dedication and craft. Today, Hrithik stands as one of Bollywood’s finest — actor, star, and eternal student of his art. From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan — handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she’s gifted Hrithik “two aces of spades.” On January 10th, as millions celebrate, I wish Hrithik a birthday brimming with health, peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Hrithik. I love you, son. @hrithikroshan @itszayedkhan @suzkr @simonenaturallyinspired @farahkhanali.”

We wish Hrithik a very happy birthday!