    Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh to headline the Lucknow Short Film Festival; Laksh Maheshwari and Sanyukta Sinha to perform

    The two-day Lucknow Short Film Festival, that opens at UP Sangeet Natak Academy on October 25, will have starry presence of actors Huma Qureshi & Sunny Singh. 

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 6:57 PM IST
    By Deep Saxena
    Cinema lovers are in for a treat, as the state capital is set to witness the sixth edition of the two-day Lucknow Short Film Festival, which will be held at UP Sangeet Natak Academy on Saturday and Sunday.

    The event will have discussion with actors Huma Qureshi & Sunny Singh and performances by Sanyukta Sinha and Laksh Maheshwari (Instagram)
    The event will have discussion with actors Huma Qureshi & Sunny Singh and performances by Sanyukta Sinha and Laksh Maheshwari (Instagram)

    Actors Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh will be the starry attraction on the concluding day as they engage in a discussion with event organiser Renuka Tandon and ex-film policymaker Gaurav Dwivedi during the session– Salma Maharani: Women and Identity in Modern Indian Cinema.

    "During the two-day event, we are showcasing 20 short films in different languages from the hundreds of entries we received. Our panel included short film Chutney (2016) director Jyotika Kapur Das, filmmakers Rahul Rawail, Rukshana Tabassum, Kabeer Khurana, and actor Faisal Malik," says Renuka. The languages include Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and English

    In the cultural arena, storyteller Laksh Maheshwari will present his poetic narration The Story of Four Assistants, while Sacred Bells– a kathak ballet will be presented by Sanyukta Sinha and her troupe.

    The festival will also feature a special filmmakers’ panel led by Jyoti Kapur Das, along with past and present LSFF award-winning directors. The discussion, Film Festivals as Catalysts for Independent Filmmakers – The Short Film Revolution, will focus on the changing language of Indian storytelling and the rise of short films as a powerful medium of expression.

    Adding glamour to the event, this year LSFF is organisng a retro-themed red carpet event Shwet and Syah, adds Renuka. It will see Lucknowites walk the red carpet in full flair and style, embracing the timeless charm of Indian cinema. The evening will also feature a tribute to legendary filmmakers Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt.

    The festival will open with Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, former Cabinet Minister and cultural advocate, and Mr. Dhiraj Singh, Vice Chancellor of FTII, an acclaimed filmmaker and writer.

    News/Htcity/Cinema/Huma Qureshi And Sunny Singh To Headline The Lucknow Short Film Festival; Laksh Maheshwari And Sanyukta Sinha To Perform
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Huma Qureshi And Sunny Singh To Headline The Lucknow Short Film Festival; Laksh Maheshwari And Sanyukta Sinha To Perform
    © 2025 HindustanTimes