Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh to headline the Lucknow Short Film Festival; Laksh Maheshwari and Sanyukta Sinha to perform

Cinema lovers are in for a treat, as the state capital is set to witness the sixth edition of the two-day Lucknow Short Film Festival, which will be held at UP Sangeet Natak Academy on Saturday and Sunday. The event will have discussion with actors Huma Qureshi & Sunny Singh and performances by Sanyukta Sinha and Laksh Maheshwari (Instagram)

Actors Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh will be the starry attraction on the concluding day as they engage in a discussion with event organiser Renuka Tandon and ex-film policymaker Gaurav Dwivedi during the session– Salma Maharani: Women and Identity in Modern Indian Cinema.

"During the two-day event, we are showcasing 20 short films in different languages from the hundreds of entries we received. Our panel included short film Chutney (2016) director Jyotika Kapur Das, filmmakers Rahul Rawail, Rukshana Tabassum, Kabeer Khurana, and actor Faisal Malik," says Renuka. The languages include Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and English

In the cultural arena, storyteller Laksh Maheshwari will present his poetic narration The Story of Four Assistants, while Sacred Bells– a kathak ballet will be presented by Sanyukta Sinha and her troupe.