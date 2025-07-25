I didn’t want to do television just for the sake of it: Sharad Kelkar on his return to TV after 8 years

“I had initially declined the show as I was already shooting for my OTT project. It wasn’t like I wasn’t being offered shows, there was nothing too interesting to have caught my eye,” says Sharad Kelkar who is back on television, after 8 years hiatus. Last seen on television in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017) Sharad who is currently a part of daily soap, Tumm Se Tumm Takk tells us, "I was already shooting for another project when I was offered this role, but they came back to me a month later. And when I finally heard the story, it felt different and interesting. The storyline had a strong hook and the character (Aryavardhan) was so layered. It wasn’t like the usual saas-bahu drama, and that’s what caught my attention,” says Sharad. Actor Sharad Kelkar

Further adding, he says: “With experience, you begin to view new roles through a different lens. Saying I was away from television is just one way to put it. Film work demands full commitment — you have to be ready at a moment’s notice. That’s one of the main reasons I didn’t take up daily shows. Also, I didn’t want to do just any character. I needed something that would challenge me.”

While he may have been away from television, Sharad certainly didn’t slow down. “During COVID, I was probably the busiest person I know,” he laughs. “I did seven or eight projects during that time. We even shot in remote areas for safety — like for Black Widows and a few other films. I also shot in Turkey for a historical film, which was an incredible experience.”

Over the years, the 48-year-old actor has witnessed the television industry undergo a major transformation. “Earlier, shows ran for years. Now, episodes are just 23 minutes long and attention spans have shrunk. Even casting dynamics have changed. It’s not just about talent anymore — it’s often about social media numbers,” he says.

While the actor remains focused on his craft, even before his return to television with his current show, the actor found himself surrounded with a controversy — particularly over the apparent age gap between his character and the female lead, played by Niharika Chouksey. Ask him if the trolling or negative feedback bothers him, and he responds candidly, “When the promos dropped, people started trolling the age gap. But that’s just the look. Thankfully, I can pull it off. And honestly, I don’t let such things affect me.”

He adds, “Everyone has an opinion these days, and unfortunately, social media gives people the illusion that their opinion is law. But unless you’ve made a good film or added value to the industry, I don’t think it’s fair to tear someone else down. Criticism online is often just people looking for sadistic pleasure. I take it with a pinch of salt and move on.”