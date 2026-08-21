I wanted to halt and reflect on my career: Aastha Gill on her break

Aastha Gill is back with her independent track titled Fursat, which released last week. The track sees Gill come back to music after a break of eight months. The 35-year-old singer shares that she needed these days to reflect back and figure out what she wants to do ahead. Speaking about the same, the Paani Paani singer says, “10 years down the line, when I look back at these eight months of my life, I will say it was the most important months. Because I got to learn as an artiste. I was constantly moving and travelling and this time was needed for me to just halt and reflect on what trajectory I wanted to follow.” Aastha Gill

Gill is known for tracks like Heartless, Proper Patola, DJ Waley Babu and Paani Paani, among others. Even though Gill admits that she was ‘stereotyped’ as a party anthem artiste, she confesses she loves doing it. “I can’t complain about people expecting me to do more commercial bangers. Yes, I was stereotyped, but I was also enjoying it. I will always keep doing it. It is a part of me now,” she says.

Her collaborations with rapper Badshah have all been hit tracks and are considered the best party anthems. Despite their strong professional bond, the news of Badshah’s marriage was as much of a shocker as for many of us. The singer admits that she was also unaware of the Firefly singer’s wedding. When asked if she congratulated him for tying the knot, the Proper Patola singer says, “I did not know about it (laughs). I got to know about it through the internet.” She also mentions that the duo haven’t had a conversation for a long time. “After that (his wedding), we actually haven’t spoken,” she shared.

But Gill surely has a message for Badshah for not keeping Gill in the know of things. “I will fight with him,” she says with a laugh. She adds, “This is something that I genuinely don’t know. But it’s his personal life, and I never intruded in it.” Gill, who recently released her latest single titled Fursat, is back after an eight-month hiatus. Reflecting on the time when she told Badshah about her decision to take a break and experiment with her own music, she remembers Badshah telling her to come visit him. “When I told him about all of this, he started asking me for details like, ‘How are you planning this? What are you doing?’ He told me to explain my songs and meet him,” she shares.

However, claiming that she has better clarity now after the eight-month break, she told Badshah that she wants to make her own mistakes. “I told him, ‘This time I want to surprise you’. Even if it was a mistake, I wanted it to be my mistake. I really wanted to surprise him and make him proud of the decisions that I have taken for myself,” says Gill.