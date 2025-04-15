Ibrahim Ali Khan reviews his debut film Nadaaniyan, gives himself 3.5 stars: ‘It was meant to be sweet and breezy’

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan began his journey in the Hindi film industry this year, following in the footsteps of his actor parents and sister Sara Ali Khan. Thanks to his hilarious exchanges with the paparazzi in viral videos and his uncanny resemblance to Saif, Ibrahim’s debut was one of the most awaited moments of 2025. However, when his first film Nadaaniyan co-starring Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor finally arrived on OTT, it failed to impress. Khushi and Ibrahim were brutally trolled for their performances, the weird dialogues and weak script. Well, Ibrahim has now reviewed his debut film and his performance himself. Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut film Nadaaniyan

In a chat with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan explained, “People go into the film with very high expectations of what it should be. It was not to be some grand film. It was meant to be a sweet, breezy rom-com that you should enjoy on a Friday night, chilling in bed. Social media is a hateful world, right now. They tried to twist it a lot. Sure, as a lead actor, I have to bring in loads more than what I did. I know I can bring it and I am confident that I will bring it in my future projects. But I’m happy with what it was. I worked with hardworking people and we made a sweet film. I get the criticism but I enjoyed working on it. It was meant to be sweet and breezy. I would say it’s good.”

When asked to rate his performance as Arjun Mehta from Greatest Noida, Ibrahim said three to three point five stars out of five. The star kid went on to add, “Don’t fly too high but don’t diss yourself either.” He explained that there is always scope to do better but at the moment he is happy. Well, these are inspiring words to live by. Up next, Ibrahim will share the screen with Kajol in Karan Johar’s next film Sarzameen. We wish him all the best as we eagerly wait to see Ibrahim shine on the silver screen!