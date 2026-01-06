Ikkis actor Agastya Nanda on the pressure of Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy: ‘My surname is Nanda…’

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, grandmother Jaya Bachchan, mama Abhishek Bachchan and mami Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Agastya Nanda began his career as an actor. His debut film The Archies , which arrived on OTT in 2023, sadly failed to impress. But his second film Ikkis , which marked his theatrical debut, gave the young actor another chance to woo the audience. Well, this time, Agastya left a lasting impact on movie-lovers with his sincere portrayal of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. But did his family’s legacy add any extra pressure on Agastya’s shoulders?

In a recent chat with IMDb, after the release of his theatrical debut film Ikkis, Agastya Nanda revealed if he faced any pressure due to the Bachchan legacy in Bollywood. Agastya aka Aggy shared, “I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because I know that’s not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I’m my father’s son first. I focus on making him proud, and that’s a legacy I carry very heavily on me. My other family members who are actors. I admire their work, I love their work. But I don’t think I can ever be them. So, it’s not even worth spending time trying to think of it.”