Iqbal Khan: The last 3-4 days were quite scary but I had full faith in PM Modi

Amid India -Pakistan tensions, many found themselves stranded emotionally and physically— torn between safety concerns and the need to be with their loved ones. Actor Iqbal Khan found himself in exactly that position, albeit with an unexpected silver lining. “I went to Srinagar to see my parents (post the Pahalgam terror attack). There was no way of knowing things would take such a turn. Flights were soon suspended, and getting out was no longer an option,” says Iqbal. Iqbal Khan

The actor, who has been in Srinagar since May 1, appreciates being with his parents rather than worrying about them from Mumbai. “At least I’m with my parents right now. That’s so comforting. My wife and children are in Mumbai, I’m grateful I could be here with my mom and dad," says Iqbal.

He adds how social media and news channels have been fueling panic and misinformation. “The fake narratives being pushed online are disturbing. In fact, I’m glad my wife doesn’t watch Hindi news— less worry for her,” adds Iqbal.

With the situation in Srinagar and Jammu evolving during the week, Iqbal shares the ground reality: "Surprisingly, Srinagar has remained relatively calm for most part of it. It’s only in the last three or four days that things got tense in Srinagar; otherwise, Jammu was under a major threat. And now, thankfully, things are back under control.”

The 41-year-old actor praises PM Narendra Modi and the armed forces, saying, "I have full faith in our PM, and he hasn't let us down one bit. I have great respect for our armed forces and their families, who are fighting this battle for us."

Concluding, Iqbal says, "Only families who have someone in the armed forces truly understand what war costs. Even though they’re proud to serve, they’re not asking for war. It's the people sitting comfortably behind screens who talk like warmongers.”