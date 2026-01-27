Janhvi Kapoor reviews Varun Dhawan’s work in Border 2 after allegedly liking a video shading him: ‘KILLED IT’

The personal lives of celebrities have historically been subject to public scrutiny. But lately their social media activity is also being tracked by several netizens. Remember when Anushka Sharma’s cricketer husband Virat Kohli unintentionally liked a photo of actor Avneet Kaur on Instagram and it made headlines? Well, earlier this week a screenshot of a post shading Varun Dhawan and his fans went viral after Janhvi Kapoor allegedly liked it from her official social media account. Thus began a new controversy about trouble between the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars. But today, Janhvi squashed rumours when she lauded VD in her review of Border 2 .

In the video that Janhvi Kapoor allegedly liked, Varun Dhawan’s Jaat fans were pouring milk over his poster celebrating the success of his new film Border 2 . The caption below read: “Varun Dhawan fans are seen pouring milk over his photo to celebrate Border 2’s success. While the enthusiasm is loud and clear, many are calling out the unnecessary wastage, pointing out that the milk could have been put to far better use by someone in need.” Under a Reddit post featuring a screenshot of Janhvi’s like on the post, a netizen claimed, “Sunny Sanskari ki nahi rahi Tulsi Kumari,” whereas another comment read, “Bruh I thought her and Varun liked each other.”

Later netizens shared an update, stating how Janhvi had apparently unliked the post. One such comment read, “Update: She has now unliked it. Seems like this post has travelled,” whereas another wrote, “Update: She has now unliked it. Seems like this sub is popular lol.” Well, today Janhvi lauded Varun’s performance in Border 2 in a sweet Instagram story and wrote, “I am so proud of you @varundvn ❤️❤️❤️ you KILLED IT. Goosebumps 🙌 and the whole team!!! What an experience 🇮🇳.” Varun has re-shared Janhvi’s post on his Instagram story, suggesting all is well between the two.

Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi and Varun had worked together in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal (2023).