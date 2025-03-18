Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya slams casteist remark, reminds us of Khushi’s impactful Nadaaniyan monologue

Last year in November, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi Kapoor, filmmaker father Boney Kapoor and their many pet dogs. Their adorable family photos broke the internet, with many showering the posts with love. However, amongst all the love was one troll who left a casteist remark in the comment section of Shikhar’s post, where he had wished his followers a happy Diwali. Shikhar has now responded to the distasteful comment, which read: “Lekin tu toh dalit hai.” Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor

In his Instagram story, Shikhar Pahariya wrote: “It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly ‘untouchable’ here is your level of thinking.” Hats off to this well-written post by Shikhar, grandson of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde who was the first Dalit CM in Maharashtra.

While most celebrities tend to ignore trolls, Shikhar’s much-needed post serves as a hard-hitting response to the ignorant comment, which is unnecessary and just sad in this day and age. It reminded us of one of the best and lesser-discussed scenes in Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor’s new film Nadaaniyan. The film, which marks Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut, has been receiving negative reviews ever since it was released, bringing the nepotism debate back to the spotlight. However, in one impactful scene, Khushi slams her friends for taking classist digs at her pretend-boyfriend Ibrahim. In this scene, Khushi states, “Shut the hell up, Ayaan! Bas bohot ho gaya. Tum ho kaun kuchh bolne waale? Aur aisi idiotic baatein kaise karte ho? Iss zamane mein itna zyaada elitism aur classism apne humour se dikhate ho? I feel sorry for you.”

As many netizens have pointed out already, the reason why his classmates are trolling Ibrahim in the movie is just plain silly— because he hails from Noida. How is that a bad thing? Regardless, Khushi’s monologue calling out her friends for showing classism and elitism through their humour in this day and age is applaud-worthy. Just like Shikhar’s hard-hitting note for the troll. Kudos!