Janmashtami 2025| Mouni Roy: I do feel a divine connection with Krishna and Bhagavad Gita

For Mouni Roy, Krishna Janmashtami is more than a festival as the actor feels an unspoken bond that connects her and Lord Krishna. Such strong has been her faith in him that the actor took a special class to study the scripture and shares how it changed her as a person. “Studying the Bhagavad Gita was a transformative experience for me. It deepened not just my understanding of Lord Krishna’s teachings, but also helped me reflect on life with more clarity and calm. Now, I don’t just read the Gita. I try to live it, even when life tests me the most,” she says. Mouni Roy(Photo: Instagram)

Mouni Roy reflects on Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in her family when she was a child. “Growing up, Janmashtami was a very festive occasion at home. My family would decorate the puja room beautifully. We’d do Krishna abhishekam, sing bhajans, and stay up till midnight for Lord Krishna’s janma aarti,” she shares, adding, “Over the years, the celebrations have become quieter, more introspective. While I may not always be home with family now, I make it a point to read some chapters from the Bhagavad Gita and take some time out to chant his mantra. The external rituals may have changed, but the devotion remains the same.”

Remembering her memories of Janmashtami, Mouni says, “I have many fond memories, but what I treasure most is the joy of celebrating together as a family, decorating the puja space, singing bhajans, and staying up till midnight for the aarti. Those moments of togetherness and devotion are what make the festival truly special for me.” The actor adds, “For me, the most special part is the spirit of devotion that surrounds the day, from the music and prayers to the sense of peace it brings. This year, I plan to keep it simple, with a puja and some quiet time to reflect.”

Coincidentally, Mouni’s acting journey began with a character that had his name in it, and she calls it a divine intervention. “Yes, that’s something I’ve often thought about. My first TV role was Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and I’ve always felt it was more than just a coincidence. That name, that role, in a way marked the beginning of my artistic journey. So, I do feel a divine connection with him and I’m deeply grateful for it,” she says.