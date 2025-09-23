Japanese band JO1 meet A.R. Rahman, reveal their favourite Salman Khan dance move: ‘It was fun using the belt…’

Members Mamehara Issei and Ohira Shosei — who go by Mame and Shosei — visited A.R. Rahman’s Mumbai studio, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. Rahman shared a photo of the meeting on Instagram, writing, “This picture screams cultural fusion at its finest! @official_jo1 members #Mame and #Shosei met with the legendary #ARRahman at his studio in Mumbai. Certainly a collaboration we can all look forward to.”

Japanese pop sensation JO1 just made their India debut. The 11-member boy group, known for topping music charts and electrifying live performances, landed in Mumbai on September 19 for their first visit. The group includes Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashiro.

But Rahman is not the only part of Bollywood that's caught the band's eye. When asked about potential collaborations in India, the pair said — “Why not? Of course.” Mame further shared their love for Bollywood dance moves: “Our favourite one is ‘Hud Hud Dabang’. It was fun using the belt and dancing. It’s going to be on our Instagram, please check it out!” Shosei revealed they also aspire to act someday. “Definitely, of course. We’d keep training to be ready for a role.”

Furthermore, another Indian song has won their hearts. “The RRR song Naatu Naatu was so famous in Japan too. Indian music has passion and energy — we’d love to have that in our songs in the future,” Shosei said.