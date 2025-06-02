Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals husband Saif Ali Khan’s current ‘obsession’, calls THIS the happiest part of their house

If there’s one thing that Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is passionate about, apart from her acting career and the craft of performing, it is food. The actor is a self-proclaimed foodie, like most of the Kapoor clan. So much so that a show has been made on Kareena, her family and their love for food which will soon arrive on the digital platform. Lucky for Kareena, she is married to Saif Ali Khan who, according to his wife, is the best cook in their family. Well, in a recent interview, Bebo revealed that the brick-stoned kitchen of their luxurious Bandra apartment is the ‘happiest part of their house’. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

In a chat with The Nod, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her love for food and her husband Saif Ali Khan’s current obsession. Bebo shared, “We love cooking together as a family. Saif, the kids (Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh), me—we’re all in the kitchen.” Kareena went on to reveal, “Saif is obsessed with Kerala cuisine. He’s always trying out new recipes—idiyappams, coconut-based stews, everything. Me? I need my one proper Indian meal a day. Non-negotiable.”

Saif and Kareena enjoying a meal

Kareena has time and again shared how khichdi is her comfort food. But another favourite on her list is her mother Babita Kapoor’s Sindhi curry and aloo tuk. Meanwhile, for her cheat days, Bebo enjoys devouring pizza and we have witnessed proof of the same on social media several times. Well, on the work front, Kareena shined on the silver screen twice last year with Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the latest instalment of his cop universe. Up next, Kareena is joining forces with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for her next film Daayra. The gritty crime drama will also star Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.