Karishma Kotak on her comeback: Lovely to be paired with Bobby Deol

After over a year away from films, actor and TV presenter Karishma Kotak is returning to the silver screen with a thriller featuring Bobby Deol and Rahul Bose. Actor-TV presenter Karishma Kotak

Speaking about her upcoming film, she shares, “It’s a lovely script and can easily be called Sherlock Holmes in Hindi. It’s titled Shlok: The Desi Sherlock. I am so excited to share screen space with (actor) Bobby Deol in the movie. It’s lovely to be paired opposite him. What more could a fangirl ask for?”

Karishma fondly recalls her first meeting with Bobby, whom she describes as her childhood crush. “I have loved him since his first film. Now that I’m working with him, there’s a different level of excitement. It was a big box ticked for me,” she says. Praising Bobby, she adds, “Despite his recent successes, he is so humble. While we were shooting this film, many of his big projects had just released and done really well, but he was so chill to work with — no airs at all.”

In recent years, Karishma has kept busy with sports anchoring, covering 12 leagues, including the IPL. She shares that she is pleased to see the growing acceptance of women in the sports industry: “The way I’m getting to host events around the globe makes me proud. Women are being accepted so well across all spheres of sports.”

Karishma remains optimistic about the future, especially after the recent Women’s World Cup win. “What favours women in sports now is that many opportunities are being generated for them. After the big win, the scene will become much better for sportswomen and girls involved in the field in any capacity,” she says.

But she does acknowledge that there is a clear pay gap: “If your male counterpart is getting 100, for example, you as a female anchor might get 60.” However, she hopes that change will come soon.“That needs to change, because we are all putting in 12-14 hours of work regardless of gender,” she ends.