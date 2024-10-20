Karva Chauth 2024 | Divya Agarwal: I'll wear a beautiful saree gifted by my mother-in-law

Actor Divya Agarwal, who tied the knot with husband Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year, tells us that she wants to "keep a fast" on her first Karva Chauth after the wedding, "because I have been watching my mother do it through these years." Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

However, Agarwal reveals Padgaonkar doesn't want her to fast "because he wouldn't like me being hungry for him and he doesn't really believe in it (Karwa Chauth) much". "But I am going to find my way to fast on a liquid diet or something. I will also perform puja, I like that tradition. Additonally, my mother-in-law has gifted me a beautiful saree, I will be wearing that," she says.

The 31-year-old says that for her Karvachauth is all about "love". She shares that while her husband Apurva "won't fast" as he is "not a person who likes to fast", he's totally into the whole 'filmy, romantic scene of looking at the moon and then the wife will look at the husband through the sieve' bit.

Ask her what excites her about the first Karva Chauth celebration and she says, "It is a very beautiful sight to also see your husband doing things for you. Apurva will be either cooking or getting food for me. He plans on pampering me and make me feel special. That's the whole romantic part of it and I am literally more excited for that," she ends.