'Plastic isn't an insult': Khushi Kapoor's honesty about going under the knife wins her brownie points with the internet

The industry of cosmetic enhancements is on a steady rise. The only thing really stopping it from going into a thorough boom in the layman's mind, are the exorbitant price points. Now while every other day, the internet is decoding what 'work' actors may or may not have gotten done, it essentially is a one-sided dialogue with not many of the subjects addressing the topic for what it is. Khushi Kapoor gets candid about cosmetic enhancements, wins favour with the internet(Photo: Instagram/khushikapoor)

Slowly but surely however, things are changing and Khushi Kapoor's recent interview with Curly Tales is a sign of the it.

Addressing the same, Khushi said, "I don't think it's such a big deal. I think people feel that they'll get hate if they come out and admit it, but there's going to be hate anyway". She continued, "This term plastic, people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone. But, I don't think it's bad if someone gets work done. I think the issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say that 'I woke up like this, I'm completely natural'. Then you are setting up an unrealistic standard of beauty. It's unfair for younger boys and girls who look up to you. You might just want to be honest, because people are not going to like you some way or the other".

Internet analysts were quick to give credit where it's due and appreciate Khushi for having, probably the most sensible take on this whole topic. Comments expressing this sentiment read: "Here for this. Agree with her too: it's not a big deal. Your face, your money, do what you please and don't lie to people who follow you", "It's really nothing wrong in doing it... might as well say it and she's the first one to admit. Feather in her cap", "Even if it is a pr reply, it is good & appreciated" and "I thoroughly enjoyed hearing her talk".

On the work front, Khushi will be making her big screen debut with Loveyapa, opposite Junaid Khan. The film is slated for a release on February 7.