Main Vaapas Aaunga's complete U-turn: Exploring how this Imtiaz Ali film exploded to become a sleeper hit

Main Vaapas Aaunga's remarkable box-office turnaround has become one of the year's most talked-about success stories, proving once again that word of mouth can sometimes achieve what traditional marketing cannot. A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga. At a time when a film's fate is often decided by its opening weekend, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has defied expectations. It's second-week collections have surpassed its entire first-week earnings, turning what many in the trade had initially written off into a genuine phenomenon. The film's extraordinary run is reflected in its day-to-day box-office growth. After opening at ₹1.15 cr on its first Friday, Main Vaapas Aaunga grew to ₹1.85 crore on Saturday ( up by 60.9%) and ₹2.60 crore on Sunday (40.5%). Even the number of screens allotted, which stood at 1,971 this Sunday, jumped to 2,631 screens after 660 shows were added to cater to the demand. While collections dipped to ₹1.20 crore on Monday, the film then recorded growth on every single weekday, earning ₹1.65 crore on Tuesday, ₹1.80 crore on Wednesday and ₹2.25 crore on Thursday, effectively ending it's first week at almost double its opening-day number. The momentum accelerated further in week two, with the film collecting ₹4.35 crore on its second Saturday. Trade trackers have attributed the surge largely to strong word of mouth. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh weighs in on this as he says, “This proves that content eventually reaches it's audience. It was a slow start, but what happened then has been heartening." When we point out that the cheap ticket Tuesday offer saw the film's shows on the first Tuesday going full and contributing to the turnaround, he agrees, “Something like this could have gone against a film like this. But by making tickets affordable, it got in people to at least watch the film." AT THE GRASSROOTS LEVEL The impact of Imtiaz Ali himself visiting theatres and meeting audiences has not gone unnoticed within the industry either. As Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to attract people, actor Kriti Sanon has also begun making surprise appearances at cinema halls, meeting moviegoers watching Cocktail 2. Post-release audience engagement is increasingly becoming key for Hindi films.

Imtiaz Ali at a Delhi theatre, interacting with the audience. (Rishabh Suri/HT)

Another old example which comes to mind of similar promotions (though prior to the release) was Vivek Agnihotri organising multiple screenings of his film The Kashmir Files in United States of America to spread the word. That film, too had released on 630 screens and collected a little over ₹3 crores on day one. First Sunday's collections had risen to ₹15 crores. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, too, had scripted similar history in 2023, when it earned ₹1.10 crores on day one, versus ₹70 crores lifetime(worldwide). While Main Vaapas Aaunga did receive a conventional promotional campaign before release, it's real momentum arrived after it hit cinemas. Rather than moving on to his next project, Ali began travelling across cities, personally visiting theatres and interacting with audiences. Delhi, Mumbai, Thane and Pune are among the cities that have featured on his post-release tour. "It didn't start with any thought. It was organic, I wanted to thank my audience," says Ali to us, "And I don't even know when we will stop. I don't feel tired." Taran Adarsh adds meanwhile, “I have seen filmmakers and actors give up on the film the day it releases. They say ‘the film has released, it’s out of our system, we are done' The makers here did not, and that should be lauded.” Post-release theatre visits are hardly new. Actors and filmmakers have occasionally dropped into cinemas to gauge audience reactions. What feels different in this case is the scale and consistency of the effort. Rarely has a filmmaker personally committed to such an extensive audience-outreach campaign after release, effectively turning theatre interactions into an organic marketing tool. Part of the film's resurgence can also be attributed to Ali's own standing among audiences. Through films such as Jab We Met (2007), Rockstar (2011), Highway and Tamasha (2015), he has cultivated a loyal fan base that views his work as distinct within Hindi cinema. The prospect of watching Main Vaapas Aaunga and meeting it's director immediately afterwards became an unintended bonus for audiences. THE SOCIAL MEDIA FACTOR

A sample of the Instagram stories, one with the hashtag 'Let it flow'