Makar Sankranti 2025| Flying kites, indulging in undhiyu: Karishma Tanna opens up about Sankranti celebrations

For actor Karishma Tanna, Makar Sankranti is “all about all about connecting with family and friends”. The actor, who was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, says that the beauty of the harvest festival, where offerings are made to the Sun God as a symbol of gratitude for a bountiful harvest, lies in its “simplicity and universality.” Actor Karishma Tanna celebrating Makar Sankranti

“It’s a time to pause and cherish the small joys of life," Tanna says, adding, "We usually begin the day with prayers, dress in traditional outfits and indulge in festive treats such as tilgul (a sweet made with jaggery, sesame and ghee) and undhiyu (a classic Gujarati mixed-vegetable dish slow-cooked with aromatic spices).”

Actor Karishma Tanna

Married to businessman Varun Bangera, Tanna reminisces about her mother’s cooking, saying her undhiyu is “the best in the world”. She adds with a smile, “Pairing it with puris and jalebis is a tradition I eagerly look forward to every Sankranti.”

Kite flying, a quintessential Sankranti activity, evokes fond childhood memories for the 41-year-old. “I was never great at it, but I loved the energy it brought to the day,” recalls the actor, saying, “I have fond memories of flying kites on the terrace with my cousins. We’d compete to see whose kite stayed up the longest... I remember once my kite got tangled with someone else’s, and it turned into a hilarious tug-of-war!”

Actor Karishma Tanna celebrating the festival of Sankranti

While Sankranti holds a special place in her heart, Tanna also appreciates other harvest festivals that showcase India’s rich cultural diversity. “The diversity of these festivals is what makes India so incredible. Each one reflects the traditions and essence of a region. I’ve always loved how Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu with kolams and sweet pongal, and Lohri in Punjab with its bonfires and energy. Experiencing these festivals has been a beautiful way to learn about different cultures,” Tanna shares.

When asked how she manages to find time to enjoy festivals amid her busy schedule, Tanna admits 'it's challenging’. "Balancing festive celebrations with a hectic schedule isn’t always easy, but even if it’s just a quick celebration or a phone call to loved ones, it is important to me to stay connected to my roots and traditions,” she wraps up.