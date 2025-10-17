Manoj Bajpayee reveals he wants to act in a VFX-heavy film: I don't know how to act in front of a big screen

After having spent over three decades in the industry, Manoj Bajpayee has got to dabble into various genres and kinds of stories. Last month itself, he was a part of an indie film Jugnuma, and a satire comedy Inspector Zende. Up next, he reprises his role in the acclaimed series The Family Man 3. However, there is still one genre that Manoj Bajpayee hasn’t yet tried, but is looking forward to stepping into. Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram)

“I would love to act in a VFX heavy film because I really don’t know how to act in front of a green screen. Many people tell me that it’s quite a challenge and quite a technique. But I really don’t know that and I’ve never done it apart from using that for anchoring or hosting a documentary. So, it would be something very interesting,” he shares.

Filmmaker Om Raut, who produced Manoj’s film Inspector Zende, is known for making such technologically-driven films with Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and Adipurush in his repertoire. And recently, he had spoken about wanting to direct Manoj in a film. Can the two goals align into a film soon? “I used to go and sit next to him and ask for a role in his film that he’s planning. I’m a struggler and I have no shame about it. I’m always struggling, hustling for a great role with a fine director like him. I’m always on a lookout for a good role, for a good setup under a good direction. He’s been telling me but he can always change his mind and go to some other actor. Since he lives in Bandra, he has too many actors in his neighborhood,” he laughs.

With the upcoming The Family Man 3, Manoj gets back into the role of Srikant Tiwari, a secret agent. This is one of many roles that he has done of an officer of the law, the most recent being Inspector Zende. Ask him what pulls him towards these roles and he says, “It’s not that I want to play a man in that uniform or not. It’s never about that. It’s always about who is wearing that uniform and what is he doing, where he’s coming from, what is his upbringing and what are the factors that have made this person who he is. These are the things that interest me much more than the other exterior facets.”