Dhanush to star in and as APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut-directed biopic, announced at Cannes Film Festival

Dhanush fans were in for a major surprise on Wednesday evening as details of his upcoming film dropped as part of the announcement made at the Cannes Film Festival. A biopic on Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s 11th President and one of its most revered national icons and Missile Man of India, is officially in production. The film will be directed by National award winning director Om Raut of Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior fame, with Dhanush attached to star. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai serves desi royalty in a sari with sindoor at Cannes Film Festival. See pics) Dhanush will star as APJ Abdul Kalam in the upcoming film.

Dhanush as Kalam

Dhanush will headline the project, playing the titular role. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal, under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the force behind The Kashmir Files, and produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series, the screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose writing credits include acclaimed biopics Neerja, Maidaan and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Often called the ‘Missile Man of India’, APJ Abdul Kalam rose from modest beginnings to become a celebrated aerospace scientist, visionary, and eventually the People’s President.

The film, staying true to the values of Dr Kalam, will explore the man behind the missile programs and the presidency the poet, the teacher, the dreamer whose every word carried both science and spirituality in equal measures.

Official statement

“In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation,” said Raut, in a statement, adding, “To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global south. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from.”

Producer Abhishek Agarwal adds, “We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the big screen. This is an emotional moment for us. I am honoured to collaborate with Om Raut ji, Dhanush ji, and Bhushan ji of T-Series stalwarts of Indian cinema. We are privileged to tell this story, and each of us is giving our best to bring to life the journey of our true Bharat Ratna Kalam ji. This is one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is a story that continues to inspire millions across generations. At T-Series, we feel honored to be part of a film that celebrates the journey of such an extraordinary Indian. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and the association grows even stronger. Teaming up with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal on this project makes it all the more special. This is more than just a film it’s a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation’s future.”

The creative team remains tight-lipped about further details. The film is backed by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar, and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anil Sunkara.