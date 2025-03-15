Meryl Streep’s latest relationship with Martin Short is Hollywood's most unexpected romance: Everything to know!

Hollywood’s most unexpected romance might just be between Meryl Streep and Martin Short. The two actors, who have been longtime friends, found themselves in the spotlight after starring together in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. While their on-screen charm was undeniable, it turns out their real-life bond has blossomed into something more. According to sources who spoke to Page Six, Streep and Short have been quietly dating for “well over a year now.” A source close to the couple revealed that the relationship was “completely unexpected” and even took the pair by surprise. Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

“Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin,” the insider shared. “He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing, and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him.” Neither Streep who is 75, nor Short, 74, were actively looking for love, but their deepening connection naturally evolved into a romantic relationship. Their relationship has been met with overwhelming support from their inner circle. “Their friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together,” the source added.

Before finding love with Short, Streep had two significant relationships. She first dated actor John Cazale, best known for his role in The Godfather (1972), standing by his side as he battled lung cancer until his passing in 1978. She later married Don Gummer, with whom she shared four decades of marriage before their separation in 2017. Short, too, had a long-lasting marriage with his wife Nancy Dolman, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010.

“Meryl and Martin have bonded over the loss of their exes,” the insider explained. However, when it comes to the future, marriage doesn’t seem to be on the horizon. “Meryl is still legally married to Don, but even if she were divorced, that’s just not something that she or Martin are interested in. They’re happy dating as boyfriend and girlfriend.” Despite their years of friendship and mutual connections, their relationship reportedly wasn’t something either of them had considered before. “They’ve been friends for years and have several mutual friends. They travelled in the same social circles but were never really on one another’s radar romantically,” the source shared.