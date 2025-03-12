Millie Bobby Brown on why she chose to speak out against her bullies: I was a little overwhelmed...

Millie Bobby Brown is currently in the midst of a rather intense press tour for her upcoming release The Electric State. Between many a candid revelations ranging from her first year of marriage to all that she wishes to do in her time off from set, the actor also went into detail about a certain incident from earlier on in the month, where is a long PSA accompanied by a video, she had called out all her detractors and bullies — particularly those who have hade a hobby out of dissecting how much she has changed since she first came out into the spotlight, to now. Millie Bobby Brown opens up on why she called out her bullies(Photos: Instagram/milliebobbybrown)

Addressing the same in a conversation with Savannah Guthrie on Today, Millie said, "I’m happy that people were able to resonate with the video. It’s not just for people in the industry, it’s for young girls all over the world that feel like they are targeted or harassed at times for the way they look or the way they present themselves. I realized that if I’m not going to say it...and I’m never going to find a good time to say it, then why wait and just do it now?".

Though Millie was showered with love from heavyweights within the industry and beyond, stepping out of your comfort zone and established public image — currently that of a fun-loving goofy lover girl — can still be daunting. So how'd Millie deal with it? Well, in true Millie-style, she didn't really feel like she needed to! She recounted, "I kind of shut my phone off after because I was a little overwhelmed. But again, I’m so happy people were able to feel like they connected with the video".

Circling back to her professional front, her film The Electric State, also starring Chris Pratt, will be releasing on Netflix, this Friday.