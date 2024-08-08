Naga Chaitanya, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and other stars who gave love a second chance after getting divorced

Shah Rukh Khan once said: “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar.. ek baar hi hota hai.” Well, that’s not true and SRK’s character Rahul proved the same when he found love in Kajol after his onscreen wife Rani Mukerji aka Tina’s demise in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Relationships end, but finding love again and moving on is a natural process. So today, let’s meet some celebrities who gave love a second chance after parting ways with their respective spouses: Stars who found love again after getting divorced

Naga Chaitanya

After a courtship period of 7 years and marriage of 4 years, Telugu’s most loved couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. Chaitanya found love again in Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala. While they never disclosed their relationship, they were spotted together on several occasions during their exotic holidays. Well, earlier today Chay's father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna announced that his son has gotten engaged to Sobhita. The couple will soon tie the knot

Hrithik Roshan

It was shocking news when Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan announced his separation from interior designer Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014, ending a 14-year-long marriage, but continue to be good friends and co-parents to Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In 2022, Hrithik was spotted exiting a cafe hand-in-hand with Saba Azad. According to their social media PDA, the two are currently very much in love. Sussanne has also found love again in actor Arslan Goni

Arjun Rampal

After 20 years of marriage and two daughters, Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and former model Mehr Jesia announced their separation in 2018. A few months later, the actor met model Gabriella Demetriades through mutual friends. They hit it off and began dating. A year later, the love birds welcomed their son Arik Rampal into the world. In 2023, they were blessed with another baby boy who they named Arav

Farhan Akhtar

After dating for 3 years, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar got married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. After 16 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation and got divorced a year later. Farhan found love again in VJ Shibani Dandekar. After a 4 year long relationship, Farhan and Shibani got married in a non-religious ceremony in 2022

Malaika Arora

After 18 years of marriage, celebrity Malaika Arora and filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan announced their separation due to compatibility issues. In 2016, Malaika found love again in actor Arjun Kapoor. But after dating for 8 long years, the couple have now parted ways. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. They tied the knot in December last year

Saif Ali Khan

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell head over heels in love on the set of their film Tashani in 2007. After dating for 5 years, the love birds got married in 2012 and are now proud parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. But before finding love again with Bebo, Saif was married to former actor Amrita Singh for 13 long years. They have two children together— actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Aamir Khan

After a marriage of 16 long years, Aamir Khan filed for divorce from his wife Reena Dutta. Three years later, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. They worked together in Lagaan (2001), but that is not where their love story began. In 2011 they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan into the world. In 2021, Kiran and Aamir announced their separation but they continue to be good friends, co-parents and co-workers

Well, that’s life. Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain. But giving love a second chance could result in a happily ever after. Most couples in this list are living proof.