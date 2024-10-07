Navratri 2024 | Pavitraa Puniya reflects on how her connection with Maa Durga has evolved

Navratri is a very special occasion for actor Pavitraa Puniya, who is a staunch devotee of Maa Durga. While her family has been celebrating the festival for generations, Puniya says that her connection with the Goddess has evolved over the years. She tells us, “Generations se chalta aa raha hai Navratri manaana, but mine has become a little different now. I am too inclined towards spirituality, so I have a different connection with Mata Rani.” Pavitraa Puniya on Navratri

The 36-year-old, who has been part of TV shows like Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani and Baalveer Returns, says that Ghatasthapana is the main part of her celebration. “Main Mata Rani ki moorti leke aati hoon har saal, it’s like Ganpati (celebration) for me. Unki sthapana karti hoon aur roz pooja karti hoon for nine days.”

Tha actor survives on just water during Navratri. “I stay only on water for nine days, I get that power from the divine. I believe that if you are not feeling hungry, your fasts are successful,” she says, adding, “Mata ji ka bhog ghar par banta hai. We offer different bhog each day. Unke clothes bhi roz change kiye jaate hain. Whatever I feed Maa during these days, I keep eating those food varieties for the rest of the year.”

She also shares that its a tradition to wear ethnic clothes on all the nine days. "I am more into saadhna, it's not just about Pooja and prashad. The rituals happen at night, I have to be awake till the Brahm muhrat," Puniya ends.