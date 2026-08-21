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Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins next schedule of Tumbbad 2 in Satara following US tour, film also stars Alia Bhatt

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back on set for Tumbbad 2 in Satara following his US tour with daughter Shora. The film, which features Alia Bhatt in a key role

Updated on: Aug 21, 2026, 18:06:41 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Reportedly actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has resumed shooting for the much-anticipated horror sequel, Tumbbad 2. The actor, who recently returned from a US stage tour with his play, performed alongside his daughter, Shora Siddiqui has now commenced the next shooting schedule in Maharashtra.

The actor completed the first schedule of the film earlier this year. After wrapping up his international tour, Nawazuddin is back to work, beginning the next schedule in the city of seven forts, Satara.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, (inset) Alia Bhatt and Sohum Shah
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, (inset) Alia Bhatt and Sohum Shah

A source close to the team reveals, “After touring across the US with his stage play Naqaab alongside his daughter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now started shooting for the next schedule of Tumbbad 2 . The first schedule of the much-anticipated sequel to Tumbbad was completed in June, and the team has now resumed work on the next leg of the shoot.”

The sequel, which is said to continue the haunting folklore of the cursed deity Hastar, has also expanded its star power. In a major casting announcement in July 2026, the makers confirmed that Alia Bhatt has joined the film in a pivotal role. Producer and actor Sohum Shah officially welcomed Bhatt to the Tumbbad universe via social media, expressing his delight at her collaboration with him and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December, 2027.

  • S Farah Rizvi
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begins Next Schedule Of Tumbbad 2 In Satara Following US Tour, Film Also Stars Alia Bhatt
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begins Next Schedule Of Tumbbad 2 In Satara Following US Tour, Film Also Stars Alia Bhatt
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