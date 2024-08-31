Nawazuddin Siddiqui on daughter Shora learning acting: Born actor jaisa kuch nahin hota, training zaruri hoti hai

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora recently took a stride in her acting journey as she did the musical Beauty and The Beast at West End Stage - Theatre Summer School in London. The proud father shared her picture post the play on his Instagram. It was last month that the actor had dropped her off to London to embark on her own acting journey, and he reveals that the young acting aspirant was “beyond excited” to be there. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on daughter Shora learning acting

Having done his own acting training in National School of Drama in Delhi, when he sees his daughter getting the chance to do her training internationally, does it make Nawazuddin feel fulfilled? “Of course, I feel proud of it. Every workshop and training institute can teach you things that you might not have known about. If she is learning from such a prestigious institute, it’s good only. It’s only going to benefit her career. Your mind enhances because of what the experts teach you. What you might have taken years to learn from your personal life experience, you get to learn it much early on due to training,” he says.

The 54-year-old also insists on the need for training for actors. “Mera belief hai training pe. It is not ki aap bas uth ke aa gaye. Agar koi serious actor banna chahta hai, wo koi to workshop karega, choti ya badi, ya fir kuch na kuch serious kaam karega na? Aisa hona bahut zaruri hai kyunki har cheez ki ek expertise hoti hai. Born actor jaisa kuch nahi hota. Har cheez ki expertise hoti hai, main aapka kaam nahi kar sakta, aap mera kaam nahi kar sakte. Uske liye training ki zarurat hai,” he asserts.

Ask Nawazuddin what he wants Shora to learn from his acting experience and he says nothing. “Main kisi ke mind pe pressure nahi daalna chahta ki maine ye seekha to tum bhi ye seekho. Wo duniya ko apne nazariye se dekh rahi hai aur wo dekhna zaruri hai. Uska khud ka interpretation hona zaruri hai life ka, thopa hua nahi lagna chahiye. Mera experience, training aur life alag hai. Main jis nazariye se duniya ko dekhta tha, mera experience us hisaab se hua. To mera Shora ko bolna ki mere experience se seekh bahut galat ho jayega. Wo pressure main nahi daalna chahta hun uspe,” he ends.