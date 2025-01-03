‘No breakfast for Nana’: Netizens joke after Nana Patekar says he doesn't eat food after Virat Kohli gets out

Social media has been abuzz with jokes, memes and reactions to veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar’s recent revelation about his deep admiration for cricket star Virat Kohli. In a candid interview, Nana admitted that he feels so emotionally invested in Virat’s performances that he loses his appetite if the cricketer gets out early. Social media erupted with a mix of admiration, humour, and memes, with many netizens jokingly speculating whether the legendary actor managed to eat after Virat’s early dismissal during the first day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. In a recent interview veteran actor Nana Patekar spoke about his admiration for cricketer Virat Kohli

Nana Patekar’s heartfelt comments struck a chord with cricket enthusiasts. "Virat is my favourite player," the 74-year-old confessed, reflecting on how closely he follows the game. "If he gets out early, I don’t feel like eating. That’s how much I care about cricket." He went on to draw an insightful comparison between cricket and the film industry: "Our exams are similar. Cricketers’ games last five days, but ours stretch to one-and-a-half to two years, and the public decides the result." His candidness and unexpected fandom for Virat endeared him to audiences, further fuelling the conversation online.

However, Virat’s performance in the Sydney Test added a bittersweet layer to the narrative. The Indian batting ace managed only 17 runs before falling victim to Australian pacer Scott Boland shortly after the lunch interval. Fans were quick to connect Nana’s remarks to Virat’s struggles, with memes flooding social media.

Virat’s dismissal reignited discussions around his recurring issues with deliveries outside the off-stump. Since 2021, this has been a glaring weakness in his technique, with Friday’s dismissal marking the 22nd instance of him falling to pace bowlers in this manner. The trend has frustrated fans, who have long admired his ability to dominate attacks but now lament what many have dubbed his "copy-paste dismissals."

As debates continue about Virat’s form and his place in the Indian Test side, the burden of expectations only grows heavier, leaving fans and supporters hoping for a swift turnaround in his fortunes.