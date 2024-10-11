Menu Explore
Not getting typecast is sort of my my trip: Raman Negi

BySamarth Goyal
Oct 11, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Raman Negi talks about evolving constantly, blending genres in his album, Chaltey Purzay, and his excitement to perform at bigger arenas including Lollapalooza

Singer-songwriter Raman Negi’s progression as an artiste feels almost tangible and the Delhi-based musician feels “grateful” to be able to create music that he feels “truly strongly” about with his second album.

Raman Negi has released his second album Chaltey Purzay last month
“What headspace you are in, defines the kind of music you are going to put out, both lyrically and sonically. My first album (Shaksiyat) was about introspection and looking inwards, and Chalte Purze (second album) is about people reacting to my first album,” he explains, adding, “I wanted to write about how I see the world, and how they see me.”

This is evident in the genres he dabbles with. While Shaksiyat was rock and roll, Chalte Purze has more pop and soft rock numbers, a well-thought decision by Negi.

Negi shares, “Not being typecast is sort of my trip you know. I know all my songs are written on a guitar, but still I really wanted to find out what I can do differently. It was more about what more I can do with my music, and still manage to keep that element about me.”

Ever since quitting the band The Local Train, Negi has consciously focussed on restarting his journey as a solo singer-songwriter. Two albums later, he is among the most sought after independent musicians from the country and is all set to perform on the stage, including the Lollapalooza festival in March next year.

“It feels great to be able to put out music which people are listening to. I love performing live and I am excited to perform at these festivals, because I just want to share my music that is real and raw with the world and that has always been the idea,” he ends.

