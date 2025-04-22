Nushrratt Bharuccha on being trolled over religion: ‘It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has time and again proven her versatility as a performer with films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Chhorii (2021) among others. And now she’s trending thanks to her performance in the recently released Chhorii 2, also starring Soha Ali Khan. But apart from her work, a big reason why Nushrratt is often the talk of social media town is her religious beliefs, with many trolls lurking in the shadows every time she shares pictures visiting different places of worship. Well, the actor has now broken her silence on the same. Nushrratt Bharuccha

In a recent chat with News 18, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed that she often faces criticism about her clothes or her faith. How does she deal with it? Nushrratt shared, “It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith.” She explained that she gets strength to deal with criticism because she is clear in her thoughts and spirit. Not just Nushrratt but even her family believes in the freedom to practice faith individually.

Nushrratt explained, “Wherever you find peace whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths.”

On the film front, Nushrratt is winning hearts with her horror thriller Chhorii 2, which took the digital route earlier this month. A sequel to her 2021 film Chhorii, Nushrratt reprises her character Sakshi in Chhorii 2. This time, she is a mother on a quest to rescue her 7-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult, reportedly led by Soha. Have you seen it yet?