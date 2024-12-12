Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On Rajinikanth's 74th birthday let's take a look at Thalaivar's iconic meme legacy

ByAadrika Sominder
Dec 12, 2024 04:58 PM IST

On icon Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, take a look at the legend's massive influence on internet culture through his most popular memes

Today, Rajinikanth, the legendary actor of South Indian cinema, turns an incredible 74. With a career spanning over five decades, he has won the hearts of millions with his iconic roles, electrifying presence, and larger-than-life persona. But there’s another arena where Rajinikanth reigns supreme – the meme industry. Yes, the same actor who mastered the silver screen has become a global sensation in the world of internet humour. Rajinikanth's memes have taken the digital world by storm, proving that his influence goes beyond just movies. If you’re someone who spends more time on the internet than you care to admit, and you're a die-hard Rajni fan, this article is for you.

Rajinikanth's 74th birthday
Rajinikanth's 74th birthday

The best of #rajinimemes

A quick search for Rajni jokes may not yield many traditional results. In fact, the best memes are often tucked away in the deepest corners of the internet. As his upcoming movie Jailer 2 just wrapped up it's promo shoot, we can't help but bring this Oscar meme back. 

Rajinikanth's Oscar meme
Rajinikanth's Oscar meme

The actor who conquered the film industry has been the undisputed master of the meme industry but still doesn't have a statue at the famous Madame Tussauds. But fans have a response for this oversight with this meme.

Rajni's fans respond to why he doesn't have a statue at the famous Madame Tussauds
Rajni's fans respond to why he doesn't have a statue at the famous Madame Tussauds

Many memes also highlight Rajinikanth's almost superhuman qualities, portraying him as someone who can do the impossible, similar to how he is portrayed in his thrilling blockbuster hits like Thalapathi (1991) and Baasha (1995).

Rajinikanth coaching superheroes
Rajinikanth coaching superheroes
A real hero can overwhelm anything
A real hero can overwhelm anything
Rajinikanth and John Cena
Rajinikanth and John Cena

The star has also been unable to avoid more topical memes— those that juxtapose Rajinikanth's persona with current events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajinikanth vaccine memes
Rajinikanth vaccine memes

What makes Rajinikanth memes so special is their versatility. They are timeless in the sense that they can be adapted to fit almost any situation.

The actor's memes may have started as a tribute to his iconic film roles, but they’ve grown into something far greater: a symbol of internet culture itself. Even on his 74th birthday, Rajinikanth remains a dominant force — long live the memes, and long live Rajinikanth!

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On