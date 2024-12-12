On Rajinikanth's 74th birthday let's take a look at Thalaivar's iconic meme legacy

Today, Rajinikanth, the legendary actor of South Indian cinema, turns an incredible 74. With a career spanning over five decades, he has won the hearts of millions with his iconic roles, electrifying presence, and larger-than-life persona. But there’s another arena where Rajinikanth reigns supreme – the meme industry. Yes, the same actor who mastered the silver screen has become a global sensation in the world of internet humour. Rajinikanth's memes have taken the digital world by storm, proving that his influence goes beyond just movies. If you’re someone who spends more time on the internet than you care to admit, and you're a die-hard Rajni fan, this article is for you. Rajinikanth's 74th birthday

The best of #rajinimemes

A quick search for Rajni jokes may not yield many traditional results. In fact, the best memes are often tucked away in the deepest corners of the internet. As his upcoming movie Jailer 2 just wrapped up it's promo shoot, we can't help but bring this Oscar meme back.

Rajinikanth's Oscar meme

The actor who conquered the film industry has been the undisputed master of the meme industry but still doesn't have a statue at the famous Madame Tussauds. But fans have a response for this oversight with this meme.

Rajni's fans respond to why he doesn't have a statue at the famous Madame Tussauds

Many memes also highlight Rajinikanth's almost superhuman qualities, portraying him as someone who can do the impossible, similar to how he is portrayed in his thrilling blockbuster hits like Thalapathi (1991) and Baasha (1995).

Rajinikanth coaching superheroes

A real hero can overwhelm anything

Rajinikanth and John Cena

The star has also been unable to avoid more topical memes— those that juxtapose Rajinikanth's persona with current events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajinikanth vaccine memes

What makes Rajinikanth memes so special is their versatility. They are timeless in the sense that they can be adapted to fit almost any situation.

The actor's memes may have started as a tribute to his iconic film roles, but they’ve grown into something far greater: a symbol of internet culture itself. Even on his 74th birthday, Rajinikanth remains a dominant force — long live the memes, and long live Rajinikanth!