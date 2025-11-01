One year of biggest Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! A spooktacular entertainer from Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan

When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3) lit up theatres on November 1, W 2024. it wasn't just another Diwali release; it was a celebration of cinema that blended horror, comedy, drama, emotions, and impeccable performances by actors Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film was loved by audiences globally, and amidst a massive box office clash, Kartik's return as Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee's direction, turned the film into a cultural and commercial phenomenon.' Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film became the biggest Diwali blockbuster of the decade, showcasing one actor's charm, humour, and emotion that captivated audiences across generations. While BB2 positioned Kartik as the franchise's new face, BB3 solidified him as its soul. His portrayal of Rooh Baba this time was deeper, emotional, and delightfully unpredictable. Kartik's chemistry with Vidya, Madhuri and Triptii Dimri's impressive performances as Manjulikas, and Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav's comic timing made the film win a box office clash, against a multi-starrer.

BB3's marketing and promotional campaign also stood apart. From the trailer launch held at Jaipur's iconic Cinema hall, to the promotional tour covering multiple locations, including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, and Dubai, the team left no stone unturned.

Bhushan shares his sentiments, saying, "BB3 stands as a reminder of what strong storytelling, music, and performances can achieve when audiences connect wholeheartedly. The film reinforced BB as India's most loved horror franchise. Kartik has played a huge role in taking it forward, not just with his performance, but through his innovative marketing ideas and the subtle nuances that instantly connect with audiences too. I'm immensely proud of the entire team for making this journey unforgettable."

Kartik thanks the audiences for the film's feat: "It feels humbling to see BB3 complete a year and still receive so much love. Taking forward the legacy of India's famous horror franchise has been a blessing. Working with stalwarts like Madhuri, Vidya and Anees sir was a learning experience, and my on-screen chemistry with Triptii made the journey even more memorable. My association with Bhushan sir and T-Series has always felt like home, we've built a relationship based on trust and creative passion, and I'm grateful for the continued faith he's shown in me."

BB3 scripted box office history by earning 423.85 crore globally, making Kartik the youngest actor to deliver such a feat in a direct clash. The film also made him a household name and through the journey of the BB series, Kartik made the audience his co-star, leaving them waiting eagerly for the next part.