Palak Muchhal: Music is the best way I can express my bhakti for Lord Ram

Palak Muchhal: Music is the best way I can express my bhakti for Lord Ram

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 22, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Singer Palak Muchhal released her new bhajan Jai Shri Ram to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The song has gone viral on social media.

For singer Palak Muchhal, her Ram bhajan Jai Shri Ram going viral on social media is a positive trend. Muchhal released the track ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for today.

Singer Palak Muchhal released a special bhajan to celebrate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(Instagram/@palakmuchhal3)
Singer Palak Muchhal released a special bhajan to celebrate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.(Instagram/@palakmuchhal3)

“Right now everyone is expressing their bhakti in their own way. Being a singer, this is the best way I can express my emotion,” Muchhal told us.

The 31-year-old artiste, who also wrote the bhajan, used to sing it as a prayer with her grand father. “I come from a household where we say ‘Ram Ram’ instead of good morning. It is something I’ve been living with since I was a kid. I feel any form of art is an expression of devotion,” she said.

Muchhal expressed happiness that Jai Shri Ram resonates with the youngsters. She said, “I’ve tried to incorporate small things in the video which the youngsters are relating to”.

The Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava singer revealed why she did not opt to release the song through any label or movie. Calling it her aahooti (offering) in the yagna, she said wanted to keep the entire experience “personal.”

