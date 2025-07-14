Pratibha Ranta opens up on going home in Shimla after 2.5 years and Laapataa Ladies success

The last time Pratibha Ranta was in her hometown Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, she was an actor in search of recognition. Last month, she returned to her home after two-and-a-half-years, and she admits the whole perception towards her of the city had changed, courtesy her breakthrough role in Laapataa Ladies (2024) and the success that followed. Pratibha Ranta

“When I left Shimla five years ago, I had this realisation that I will be going for a long time and I won’t be able to come back that frequently. But when I came back, the love that I received from the city and its people, it was very beautiful. When I went to the Mall Road, people were recognising me and appreciating me. I get recognised now in other places too, but when people in your hometown do that, it is an indescribable feeling as I saw the dream of making it in the industry at that same place,” Pratibha Ranta says.

Ask her what was she missing the most from home while in Mumbai and pat comes the reply, “I was missing the food of Himachal Pradesh. I couldn’t eat the Pahadi food in Mumbai much because the climate doesn’t support that. So when I returned, I ate all those things that I couldn’t in Mumbai like Siddu, ghee, other milk products and Pahadi cuisine.” She adds, “The day I came back, my dadi made bedmi roti for me. When I went to my village, I was treated with a dish called Poldu, then my nani fed me daal chawal. Every place that I visited, I was greeted with traditional ghar ka khana and I enjoyed it to the fullest.”

Pratibha was most happy about getting to share her success with her family at their own home. “When I sat with them and saw them enjoying my success, it motivated me to do more. But when I go home, I don’t get any special treatment, I am their daughter only, and I like that,” she gushes.

Being away from home and family can take a toll on a person mentally, but for Pratibha, it was her family’s constant support that kept her sane and strong. “When your family’s support is with you, you don’t feel that distance and I have been blessed to get that support from my family. When you live in a big city like Mumbai, some low moments are inevitable, but you have to tell yourself that you have chosen this lifestyle for yourself and you have to brave them through. You have to focus on the good things in your life, cherish them and then celebrate it with your family. Thus it took me this long to return and this was the best vacation of my life,” she insists.