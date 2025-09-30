Prithviraj Sukumaran: After turning director, I find it easy to switch off the technician in me when I'm just acting

Prithviraj Sukumaran has had two releases this year, first was the pan-India film L2: Empuraan, which he also directed, followed by his recent release Sarzameen. Ask him if just being an actor on set and not calling the shots becomes difficult after coming from directing on another set, and the actor-director says it’s the complete opposite. Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo: Instagram)

“I was having this conversation with SS Rajamouli sir just the other day that for some strange reason, before I turned director, it was sometimes tough for me to switch off the technician in me. I used to land up on locations multiple times and just be very aware of what they are trying to attempt there and this is how the cameraman has lit it up,” he says, adding, “For some reason after having turned director, I find it very easy to just completely switch off that facet when I'm just acting.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran elaborates, “I just now want to be told by the director this is what they’d like me to do and that's what I enjoy the most. I don't know if it's a conscious flip that I've made, but ever since I've done my first film as a director, the easiest thing for me to do is land on a location, just switch off this technician thing that I have and just be the actor, and I completely enjoy that.”

Sarzameen had the actor feature opposite actor Kajol. Interestingly, he started his Hindi film career with her cousin, actor Rani Mukerji in Aiyaa. Mention this feat to him and he says, “Firstly both of them are fantastic actors, so that makes things a lot easier for anyone who is working with them. I also think both of them are very similar in a way because they're very instinctive as performers. They are very naturally gifted actors and both of them are actors who sort of rely on that momentary instinct when the director calls for action, which is wonderful for a co-actor because each take seems like there is something fresh in it.”

The actor adds, “I'm a strong believer that your co-actors play a vital role in making you look good as actors and that way I've been really lucky that I've had the privilege to work with some amazing actors across all these years of my career. I've always been a big fan of Kajol and I'll forever be thankful to Sarzameen for having presented me with the opportunity of being able to collaborate with her.”