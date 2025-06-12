Priyanka Chopra was the first choice for Surpanakha in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana? Here’s how Rakul got the role

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. The project had kicked off a while ago and behind-the-scenes leaked pictures from the set had piqued the interest of fans. But the film was officially announced last year in November by the director. Along with a poster, Nitesh had unveiled the release dates of the duology — Ramayana Part: 1 will release on Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part: 2 on Diwali 2027. While Ranbir will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Sita and Rocking Star Yash is portraying Ravana. But did you know RK’s Barfi! co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first choice to play Ravana’s sister Surpanakha in the film? Priyanka Chopra was going to star in Ramayana?

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was roped in to play the character of Ravana’s sister Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. But a report shared by ETimes has now revealed that Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first choice for this role. A source was quoted saying, “Surpanakha is one of the main reasons the Ramayan took place. The makers were keen on having Priyanka Chopra for the same role. But things didn't work out owing to her packed schedule with international projects. That's when Rakul came on board. She fitted the role perfectly and brought intensity and a fresh take to the character.”

Well, this casting could have been quite interesting. While Priyanka is sadly not a part of Ramayana, she will soon be making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's next, co-starring Mahesh Babu. PeeCee was also in the news regarding another project with Atlee and Allu Arjun, but she reportedly declined the offer. Deepika Padukone was later roped in for the film.

Ramayana, on the other hand, is currently being shot. While Ranbir has completed his portions, Yash is filming for his parts in Mumbai. The multi-starrer also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodri and Lara Dutta as Kakeyi. How excited are you for this magnum opus?