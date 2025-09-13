Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’s Karishma Sharma on jumping out of a moving train: The accident has traumatised me

It’s been a tough few days for actor Karishma Sharma, who recently sustained injuries after she ‘jumped’ out of the moving train. Karishma who has been discharged and is currently recovering, tells us: “I have suffered multiple injuries and I have a disturbing memory laps. I have been experiencing physical pain but for now I’m home. My mother has come to Mumbai to help me in my recovery.” Karishma Sharma

She adds, "I don’t think I can go anywhere near a train station or travel by it anytime soon. The whole incident has traumatised and left me scared me for now. Such a happy memory has been tarnished for me.”

Sharing her health update, the 31-year-old, says, “My head is feels heavy. There’s still a lot of pain. The doctors discharged me as my MRI didn’t show any internal injury, but they warned me to stay alert and cautious. If it hurts after a day or two, I’ll have to rush back to the hospital because it takes some time for the internal injuries to get detected.”

Karishma who has been a part of projects namely - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Ragini MMS Returns, further adds, “There are few injuries that I am getting to know about now. I didn’t even realize, but I had water bubbles on my legs, like full water-balloon kind of things around my ankle. I don’t even know what’s going on—my leg was burning. My head is so heavy, I can’t keep it straight. I have to keep it down, and that’s also making my neck hurt.”

Karishma mentions, how she has lost her memory for nearly two hours and recalls feeling disoriented: “My hands were shivering. I wasn’t able to figure out what was happening. I still can’t pinpoint and tell what really made me do what I did.”

Karishma shares, how the most frightening part of the incident is she doesn’t even remember how she fell from the train. “I just remember I was on the train, waiting and telling my friends and team to come, and the next thing I know, I’m at some railway station’s medical spot, throwing up like six or seven times. I couldn’t stand straight—they got me a wheelchair and took me to the car,” recalls Karishma.

She further clarified that it wasn’t intentional. “My friend is from Kolkata, so she didn’t know about trains, and the hairdresser who was travelling with us, is from Bombay. I didn’t realise, that there was another train, that we could’ve taken; I mean, I used to travel by train as a kid between Patna and Bombay and travelling by trains always brings back happy memories, but I don’t know what triggered me; I just jumped—and I have zero memory of it,” she shares, adding: “There was a lady constable and another woman — they rescued me and took me to the small clinic at the station. They asked if I wanted to go to a government hospital, but I asked them to take me to Kokilaben hospital, Andheri.”

When asked if the incident has halted any professional plans, she says, “I was going to shoot for personal content to Colaba, and now I only have become the content. I am supposed to be getting back to shoots soon, but my body is not in the condition as the headaches are really bad. I have committed them and I am not sure if I can cancel it.” Adding, she reflects on the demands of her profession, “Every profession comes with its pros and cons. As an actor, you can’t put someone else in when you’ve got patchwork or continuity to shoot. But I hope I can manage or atleast make the team understand my situation.”