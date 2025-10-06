Raghav Juyal on entering Mannat for the first time: ‘Had to go through scanner, people thought I'd come to find work..’

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport,” Raghav said, adding, “I had to go through it because people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’” Once inside, curiosity got the better of him. “By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s house — you don’t have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, ‘Come, let’s go up.’ We sat there and jammed, and later went out for dinner with his friends,” Raghav told NDTV.

Actor Raghav Juyal, who recently made headlines for his performance in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has shared a memorable story about the first time he stepped inside Mannat — Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. Though Raghav has been part of the entertainment industry for over a decade, it was only two years ago that he found himself walking through the gates of the famous mansion to meet Aryan Khan. And as he recalls, the experience was anything but ordinary.

The visit clearly left a mark. “I told her, ‘Mummy, I just came from Mannat.’ She got so excited and started asking, ‘How is it from inside? How is their bathroom? Did you see the library?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mummy, I didn’t go there as a broker, please relax!’” Raghav said, recalling how his mother reacted when he shared the news at home.

Raghav also admitted that visiting Mannat was special for another reason — he comes from a family of Shah Rukh Khan fans. “It’s a huge deal for me. I’m a jabra, diehard fan. All of us are fans, but I proudly claim I’m his biggest fan. I even belong to a family of SRKians. We’ve been making his fan accounts since Orkut days. Whenever I’ve worked with him, I’ve always felt it’s a surreal dream. This time was no different. I’m sure this will keep happening again and again,” he told SCREEN in a previous interview.