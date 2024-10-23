Rajkummar Rao goes missing in Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 promos for Prime Video? Fans ask ‘How can they exclude him’

After a terrific run at the box office, the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year Stree 2 took the digital route and arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Fans were delighted and soon showered social media with their reviews of the horror comedy. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan’s cameos won hearts while Tamannaah Bhatia sent the internet into a frenzy with her moves on Aaj Ki Raat. Shraddha Kapoor’s identity was finally revealed whereas Rajkummar Rao was hilarious and lovable as Vicky. But soon after the film released on OTT, netizens noticed how Rajkummar had gone missing from Stree 2 promotion videos on Instagram. Shraddha Kapoor and her co-stars in special promos of Stree 2 for Prime Video

Under a Reddit thread, internet users pointed out how Rajkummar was nowhere to be seen in the promotional videos shared by Amazon Prime Video. These clips, however, do star Shraddha along with Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, who portrayed the role of Vicky’s friends Jana and Bittu in the film. This has not gone down well with a lot of fans, who are now complaining about Rajkummar’s absence. For instance, one social media user shared, “wtf! How can they exclude him and include cringe Aparshakti? RKR was the lead of the film.”

Netizens complain about Rajkummar Rao's absence in Stree 2 promos

A netizen opined, “I recently watched Stree 2 and I have to say this - it is CARRIED by RKR. Abhishek Bannerjee is great too but RKR gets the tone and mannerisms of a hinterland guy just right. I am not a big fan of Shraddha. Besides looking pretty and some action scenes she didn't have much to do in the movie. tbh it's good that she didn't get any acting scenes because she isn't a great actor,” whereas another comment read: “They could have used his old pics. I’m sure they have taken plenty of photos when the film released. Also a photoshoot takes few hours at most.”

Well, even if Rajkummar isn’t visible in these special promos as netizens pointed out, we can’t wait to see him return as Vicky in Stree 3.