Raksha Bandhan! Eisha Singh: I will always make time for the festival of Rakhi

For actor Eisha Singh, Raksha Bandhan is a cherished anchor that keeps her connected to her family. Despite their packed work schedules, Eisha and her younger brother, Rudraksh (actor-director), ensure that distance and deadlines never interfere with their annual ritual. Actor Eisha Singh with her brother Rudraksh

“If it’s Raksha Bandhan, I will always make time for it,” Eisha affirms. “Since childhood, this festival has been close to my heart. My brother is younger, so it’s like revisiting my childhood. No matter how busy we are, we will be together.”

Reflecting on her childhood in Bhopal, she laughs about the age gap during early celebrations. “My brother is six years younger, so he used to sleep through most of the formalities. I would tie the Rakhi while he was completely knocked out! That’s one of my funniest childhood memories. But we have celebrated Raksha Bandhan every year without fail.”

The sibling dynamic has evolved from childhood rivalry to deep, mutual support. Recalling their early banter, Eisha says, “We used to fight so much over the TV that we barely had time to trouble anyone else, though we definitely pranked the neighbours and occasionally broke their windows playing cricket.”

“We get gifts, which is cool,” she adds. “But jokes aside, it’s a beautiful occasion to celebrate and cherish our bond.”

Regarding their roles today, Eisha reflects, “Being older or younger doesn’t really matter. We are always there for each other when it counts. Our relationship has evolved, but our love and support have only grown stronger.”

On the subject of gifting, Eisha believes the ultimate value lies in being present. “The best gift is being there for each other when we need it. I don’t have anything on my wish-list for this Rakhi; having him around is enough.”

Rudraksh, however, has a nostalgic surprise planned. “I’m likely getting her a digital camera,” he says. “She loves those retro, 2010–2015 aesthetic pictures, so I think it’s the perfect gift for her this Raksha Bandhan.



Eisha Singh currently stars in a legal television drama-series Juhi Mui.