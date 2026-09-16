Gautam Adani no longer richest Asian. This businessman has overtaken him

India’s Gautam Adani is no longer the richest person in Asia, having been overtaken by Zhang Yiming, co-founder of ByteDance, which owns TikTok, according to Bloomberg. The rankings are based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which has released a fresh list of the top 20 richest people in the world, with Elon Musk once again ranking at the top. Gautam Adani is at number 20th in the top 20 richest persons list released by Bloomberg while Zhang Yiming is at number 18. (Reuters/Mint)

Yiming is ranked 18th on the list, with a total net worth of $105 billion, surpassing Adani. His wealth has increased more than eightfold from the $13 billion recorded in March 2019, when Bloomberg first began tracking his wealth.

The top 5 richest Asians are, according to Bloomberg rankings; Zhang Yiming: ByteDance (China)

Gautam Adani: Adani Group (India)

Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Group (India)

Tadashi Yanai: Uniqlo founder (Japan)

Masayoshi Son: SoftBank founder (Japan)

Zhang became China’s richest person last year. He is known to be a highly reclusive individual, with little information about his personal life publicly available.

In 2021, Zhang, who had served as ByteDance’s CEO for around a decade, reportedly told employees that he was “not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and contemplating what may be possible.”

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“The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager,” Zhang said at the time, according to Reuters. He said he believed he could contribute more to the company in a role that did not involve directly managing people.

The top 20 richest persons in the world Elon Musk tops the list of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $892 billion, followed by Larry Page at $295 billion and Sergey Brin at $274 billion. Jeff Bezos ranks fourth with $274 billion, while Michael Dell has $253 billion and Mark Zuckerberg $238 billion.

Larry Ellison ranks seventh with $194 billion, followed by Jensen Huang ($176 billion), Steve Ballmer ($174 billion) and Warren Buffett ($147 billion). Bernard Arnault, Jim Walton and Rob Walton have net worths of $142 billion, $137 billion and $135 billion, respectively.

Alice Walton ranks 14th with $134 billion, followed by Amancio Ortega ($128 billion) and Carlos Slim ($123 billion). Bill Gates ranks 17th with $114 billion, while ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming is at 18th with $105 billion. Thomas Peterffy also has a net worth of $105 billion, while India’s Gautam Adani ranks 20th with $105 billion.