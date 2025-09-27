Rakshanda Khan Reflects on Turning 50: Every day is a celebration

Actor Rakshanda Khan, who turns 50 on September 27, embraces her age without reservation. She says, “It’s brilliant to be here, bhai mein 50 hoon toh hoon. And there’s nothing wrong with being so.” She views reaching this milestone as an achievement, explaining, “For me it's proof that I managed to master these many years of being myself and that for me is an achievement. Aur mein issko nakarna nahi chahti hoon.” Actor Rakshanda Khan

On the trend of calling 50 the new 40, the actor says she doesn't believe in living in denial. “Why to call it new this new that,” she quips. For Radika, aging is a beautiful process. “Aging is a beautiful way of nature telling you that you arrived on your own terms and conditions, with bowing to bad health or negativity around,” she states. She acknowledges that change comes with each decade, which is a natural part of life. She points out the irony of how people view age: “Like my daughter who is 11 years old says, ‘I can't wait to turn 18.’ So as kids we want to grow up and as grown up we want to be kids again. Toh yeh chalta hi rahe ga.”

Radika says she does not want an age reversal, feeling grateful for where she is in life. While acknowledging the pressure on looks in the entertainment industry, especially with the rise of social media, she maintains that taking care of oneself is important as it reflects on your face. While Botox and fillers are not for her at the moment, she does not rule them out. “If someone feels that to look good he or she needs botox and fillers so their choice,” she says. “Abhi this doesnt appeal to me but you never know I can change my mind and go for botox or fillers until it harms my health majorly. Why not?”

Recounting her 30s, she remembers being in a different mindset. “I was in a different zone back then so there was so much in my head and on my list to achieve,” she shares. She recalls working relentlessly, asking herself, “arre mein kaha daud rahi thhi, kaha bahaag rahi thhi.” With age, her focus has shifted. “When you are young you have a thought process and agendas that surely dilute and focus slowly becomes ‘you’ and your family. This is a blessing that was not there back then,” she says.

As she also completes 22 years in the industry, Rakshanda believes the milestone calls for a celebration. “Iiska celebration toh banta hain,” she states. She feels that every day should be celebrated. Even after so many years, she refuses to slow down. “I have reached here and still i refuse to slow down for my on going show I am playing a pivotal role on television in Dhaakad Beera and shot for 50 days at a stretch without being tired or stressed about it,” she says. Her passion for her work is evident. “I love my job and last birthday I remember telling my husband next year I surely want to have a working birthday,” she concludes.