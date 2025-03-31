Upasana shares 'mega little princess' Klin Kaara's Ugadi moments, but fans ask 'where's Ram Charan?'

Yesterday, Sunday, March 30, marked the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. The Konidela family for one, celebrated it in their own wholesome way. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife to Ram Charan, and mother to their little one Klin Kaara, took to her social media handles to share glimpses of her and her daughter partaking in prayers to commemorate the day. Joining the mother-daughter duo, was Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidela. Upasana Kamineni Konidela shares Ugadi prayer moments with daughter Klin Kaara(Photos: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela)

Klin Kaara, whose face Upasana kept hidden through the series of photos shared as a reel, was dressed in a pretty and puffy pink dress, showing off her curly head of hair. She happened to be twinning with her grandmother Surekha, who looked elegant in a simple pink saree. Upasana too kept it simple in a deep blue kurta set. The trio sat in front of their alter with their hands folded, as they offered prayers to their deity. The moments though simple, made for a core memory, as indicated in Upasana's caption which read, "Happy Ugadi timeless traditions passed down through generations #priceless".

The comments section of the reel, made for a wholesome scroll as fans of Ram Charan and the Konidela family were elated to catch a distant glimpse of little Klin Kaara. "Kaara Papa 😮😍❤️", "Too cute kaaraa", "All Eyes on KlinKaara ❤️❤️", "Mega princess queen Klin kaara Papaa 💌" and "Mega little princess 😍" read a few comments. A recurring question however, were the whereabouts of Ram Charan.

The actor currently happens to be filming for his Buchi Babu Sana directorial Peddi, which stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. The sports film will feature RC as a rugged athlete, an avatar of him his fans are waiting with bated breath to catch. Next up for him, is the untitled RC17, set to be directed by Pushpa-fame Sukumar. This incidentally, will mark the actor-director duo's second collaboration after the 2018 hit Rangasthalam.

For all those who celebrated, we hope you had a blessed Ugadi!