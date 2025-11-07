‘This was Ranbir’s birthday’: KJo reveals story behind iconic pic with Alia, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Ranveer and Aamir

Back in 2018, filmmaker Karan Johar sent social media over the moon with joy when he dropped a photograph on his official Instagram handle. The excitement was around the group of actors who posed for the iconic snap, a group many never expected would come together for an off-camera hang. Yes, we are talking about the picture starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan along with KJo, all in one frame. The caption rightly read, “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!❤️😘😘😘😘.” Seven years later, talking to former Tennis player Sania Mirza, Karan has now shared the story behind the get-together.

In a chat with Sania Mirza, on an episode of her podcast Serving It Up With Sania , Karan Johar remembered the picture which was taken on Ranbir Kapoor’s 36th birthday. KJo shared, “This was Ranbir’s birthday, right before the pandemic. I think it was an emotional day due to reasons to do with his dad’s health (late Rishi Kapoor). But it was also his birthday and we just landed up to wish him and everybody whom we called, they just came.” In 2018, RK’s father and legendary superstar Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia. He passed away two years later.

KJo went on to remember, “Because it was also an emotional day. And then we took this picture, and it went fully viral. Just look at the cast it has. It is a mega cast. I don’t think so actors like this can ever come together. I think so after Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie, this is not a selfie, but it is one for the books.” Well, he’s got that right.

A month and a half later, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy. Alia and Ranbir, on the other hand, got married in April 2022. On the film front, SRK and Deepika are now gearing up for King whereas Alia and Ranbir will reunite in Love & War. Can we have a reunion already?