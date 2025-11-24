Ranbir Kapoor eats non-vegetarian food amid sattvic diet claim for Ramayana? Trolls say ‘jhoot pe jhoot’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor , who was last seen in Animal (2023), has been busy shooting for two big projects since the past one year — Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. As we eagerly wait to witness him shine on the silver screen, RK joined his family for a Netflix special, titled Dining with the Kapoors , where fans got to see the actor in his natural habitat. The documentary followed a special lunch where the Kapoor Khandaan got together for a feast to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. Well, Ranbir is now being trolled online for allegedly enjoying dishes such as fish curry, junglee mutton and paya on the Kapoor lunch.

What’s the big deal, some may ask. Well, ever since he joined the star cast of Ramayana , reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor had renounced alcohol and non-vegetarian food. It was reported that the actor was following a sattvic diet and lifestyle as he prepared to play Lord Rama in the film. These claims came after he was trolled for being a self-confessed ‘big beef guy’ in the past. While his plate and the food he ate were not zoomed in on, netizens are convinced that Ranbir ate non-vegetarian food on Dining with the Kapoors and the actor is now receiving backlash, with many accusing him of lying.

One such social media user wrote: “I think PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of RK and Alia Bhatt. They don't do an ounce of research of past videos of their clients before posting such stupidity. On top of that, give such exaggerated claims and all. What was the need to make claims of leaving non-veg and drinks for the role? Who asked? If they had kept their mouth shut at that time, they wouldn't be facing this unnecessary heat at present. Did Prabhas ever gave such statments when he was doing Adipurush? Everyone knows he consumes non-veg and alcohol. I don't remember his PR team saying such stupid things. This is why he was spared from all the backlash for making that disaster. He kept his mouth shut and just did his job. Whatever criticism he faced, he faced for his bad work in the film, not for this unnecessary PR tricks,” whereas another comment read, “Ranbir to PR: Tu jhooti main makkaar.” A troll wrote: “Yahi Jhootha yahi Makkaar reality of Mr No PR urf forever upcoming young Superstar 🙃,” whereas another claimed, “jhoot pe jhoot.” Meanwhile, a fan stated, “Unpopular opinion I dont have any issue with him eating non veg as religious person why he lying.”

Also starring Rocking Star Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026.