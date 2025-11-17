Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts like Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s what we know

After leaving us in awe of his aura and versatility in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh returned to theatres as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024). But it has been over two long years since we have seen Ranveer shine on the silver screen in a lead role, and fans can’t take it anymore! So when he dropped the teaser of his next release Dhurandhar , netizens were over the moon with joy to witness the actor in yet another never-seen-before badass character. As we all know, Dhurandhar is set to release in December. But according to latest buzz, audiences might just get to watch the first part of the film.

Yes, you read that right. According to a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar might release in two parts like Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana — Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2 . A source was quoted saying, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part.” It all depends on the climax now, because if there’s a scene like ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara’, the wait for the next part will be crazy.

The source further revealed, “It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half.”

The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar is set to release tomorrow, on November 18, in a grand event. How excited are you to witness Ranveer in action?