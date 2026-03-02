Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attend first event as newlyweds at Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding bash; watch

The wedding season in the South film industry shows no signs of slowing down. After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot recently, it’s now celebration time for Allu Sirish. The actor is all set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, and the pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off in Hyderabad. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attend first event as newlyweds at Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding bash

A star-studded start to the wedding week The first of the wedding rituals, the Pelli Koduku ceremony, took place on March 1 at the Allu Gardens, marking the official beginning of the celebrations. Sirish shared glimpses from the intimate event on social media, writing, “Finally it’s kicking in that I am getting married!!!”

The short clip featured vibrant floral decor, festive lights, and cheerful family moments. In one of the standout visuals, Sirish can be seen laughing as his brother, Allu Arjun, and other relatives pour water over him in a playful ritual.

Also in attendance was Ram Charan, who arrived solo for the event following the recent arrival of his twins with Upasana Kamineni. The actor opted for an all-black ethnic look that stood out amidst the colourful festivities.