Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attend first event as newlyweds at Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding bash; watch
From Allu Arjun’s energy to Ram Charan’s suave presence and newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay joining in the fun, Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding festivities have begun
The wedding season in the South film industry shows no signs of slowing down. After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot recently, it’s now celebration time for Allu Sirish. The actor is all set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, and the pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off in Hyderabad.
A star-studded start to the wedding week
The first of the wedding rituals, the Pelli Koduku ceremony, took place on March 1 at the Allu Gardens, marking the official beginning of the celebrations. Sirish shared glimpses from the intimate event on social media, writing, “Finally it’s kicking in that I am getting married!!!”
The short clip featured vibrant floral decor, festive lights, and cheerful family moments. In one of the standout visuals, Sirish can be seen laughing as his brother, Allu Arjun, and other relatives pour water over him in a playful ritual.
Also in attendance was Ram Charan, who arrived solo for the event following the recent arrival of his twins with Upasana Kamineni. The actor opted for an all-black ethnic look that stood out amidst the colourful festivities.
Rashmika and Vijay make an appearance
Fresh off their own wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were among the special guests at the ceremony. The newlyweds were seen greeting friends and family and joining in the laughter and music. Vijay kept it regal with his traditional attire, while Rashmika turned heads in a green-and-gold saree.
Looking ahead to the big day
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy have planned a private wedding for March 6, keeping the guest list limited to close friends and family. However, the couple will continue to host smaller gatherings for their film industry peers, leading up to the ceremony.
With Sirish’s Pelli Koduku already drawing in some of the biggest names from Telugu cinema, the Allu family’s celebrations are well on their way to becoming one of the most talked-about events of the season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More