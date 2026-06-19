‘Recording for Bobby uncle was…’: Ayaan Agnihotri opens up about his song for Bandar | Exclusive

Salman Khan's nephew and musician Ayaan Agnihotri aka Agni began his journey in Bollywood this month. After releasing independent singles such as You Are Mine and Universal Laws , he transitioned into mainstream film music with his first-ever playback track C’mon Baby for actor Bobby Deol’s Bandar . “It was very exciting to have C’mon Baby for my first Bollywood track. I have known Bobby uncle since I was a child and making the track for him was a different experience,” shares Agni in an exclusive chat with HT City.

Son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Salman’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, the musician goes on to say, “My dad and Bobby uncle were in college together, they have been friends since then and even started their acting careers together. It was an interesting and wholesome experience recording playback for Bobby uncle.”

Reviewing Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller and Bobby’s performance in it, the 28-year-old states, “Bandar was gritty and phenomenal. Bobby uncle's performance was fantastic. It's definitely some of the best work that he's done. It's a different character, and you get to witness his gruesome journey. I really enjoyed the film.” Asked if he sees a future in mainstream Bollywood after making his debut with C’mon Baby, Agni says he’s open to it. “Yes, definitely. I am happy to help. Any opportunities that come my way are most welcome,” shares the musician.

On the personal front, Agni got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, a corporate communications professional, earlier this year. “Wedding prep is going great and any other detail is a secret,” ends Agni with a smile.