Robert Downey Jr. beefs up to play Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday; Unveils first photo from the set

Even with Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday nearly a year away from its theatrical debut, Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. has already stirred excitement among fans. In a newly surfaced on-set photo, Robert is seen holding My Next Breath, a book by fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner, while standing in front of what appears to be his trailer. Behind him, a printed image of Doctor Doom is visible, featuring a sign that reads: “Do Not Knock ... Trust Yourself.” The moment, though subtle, has sparked speculation and buzz, as it marks Robert’s quiet acknowledgment of his upcoming role in the film. Eagle eye fans noticed Dr. Doom's poster behind Robert Downey Jr.

“Reading Renner’s book and feeling stronger already…what a journey to wisdom … very instructive…a must read!” he wrote alongside the photo.

The 60-year-old actor, who famously brought Iron Man to life starting in 2008, is now stepping into an entirely new persona as the infamous Doctor Doom. The announcement of his casting in the villainous role sent waves through the Marvel fandom, with many praising the unexpected yet bold choice. Taking on a character so far removed from the charismatic billionaire Tony Stark signals a new chapter not just for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for Robert’s own superhero legacy.

Though fans are eager for a first look at Robert in full costume, Marvel is keeping those details tightly under wraps for now. The newly released photo, however, has offered just enough to keep anticipation at a high. His gesture of reading Jeremy’s book was also widely appreciated, especially since Jeremy’s return to the MCU remains uncertain.

Jeremy, who plays Hawkeye, was not mentioned during the film’s nearly six-hour live cast reveal. However, it was clarified that the event did not feature every actor involved in the project, leaving room for speculation about surprise appearances. With filming for Avengers: Doomsday currently underway, the question of who’s in and who’s out continues to fuel fan theories and online discussions.

Until Marvel drops more official updates, moments like Downey’s low-key teaser are enough to keep audiences intrigued—and hopeful—for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated superhero films in recent memory.